STOCKVILLE — Maxwell J. Allen pleaded not guilty to seven drug-related felonies in Frontier County District Court on Thursday morning.
Judge David W. Urbom set a $150,000 bail for the 23-year-old Curtis man. Allen must provide 10% of that amount in order to be release.
Allen broke a condition of his initial bond and was arrested on Aug. 7 as he tested positive for THC, opiates and cocaine.
Allen’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 8
He is charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substances well as a charge each of possession of money while being in possession of a controlled substance and having no drug stamp.
Allen was arrested in June at a residence in the 300 block of East Fifth Street in Curtis. While there, Frontier County sheriff’s deputies found the body of 22-year-old Jamie Spratlen in a bed, according to court documents.
(0) comments
