Daughters of American Revolution march in North Platte to celebrate women's suffrage

Mary Agler wasn’t sure of the woman’s identity in the black-and-white photo she was carrying Thursday morning.
But the message of the image is why Agler carried it with her during a march celebrating the centennial of women’s suffrage.
The roughly 11-by-17 photo showed a woman turned to the camera with a large American flag, attached to a broom handle, slung over her shoulder. According to Getty Images, the photo is from around 1917.
“This means the everyday woman, the housewife, just everyone was in support of the women’s vote,” said Agler, the registrar of the Sioux Lookout Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. “When they had a march, they all turned out as best that they could ... and lobbied every politician that they cornered in order to plead their cause.
“Women were the backbone of our country and deserved the vote,” Agler said. “A lot of (women) had differing opinions from their husbands and wanted a voice heard.”
The Sioux Lookout DAR organized Thursday’s suffragette walk. A group of roughly 20 individuals made the short march from the Lincoln County Courthouse to the North Platte Public Library.
The majority of the participants wore white and also sported pins and sashes in purple, white and yellow — colors of the cause.
White represents purity and virtue, and purple demonstrates loyalty. Yellow symbolizes the sunflowers in Kansas, where Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton both campaigned for women’s rights.
“It’s to celebrate not only how far women have come and our right to vote, but also our constitutional amendments,” said Sioux Lookout DAR member Michelle Lupomech.
Lupomech said Nebraska was one of the key states in the effort to get the 19th Amendment — the women’s right to vote — passed.
In 1919, the Nebraska Legislature became the 14th state to ratify the national amendment. Tennessee became the 36th state to support the measure a year later to meet the requirement and make it part of the U.S. Constitution.
“If Nebraska had not (ratified the amendment), it probably would have taken another 10 years to get it through,” Lupomech said. “Nebraska was one of the key states and one of the first proponents (of women’s rights).
“Nebraska was one the strongest states for women to vote, mainly because a lot of the women owned land here. They had a lot of money in this state and wanted to contribute back to the state. But up to (the 19th Amendment) all they were able to do was vote for city council, help with small education things. The women that helped form Nebraska after 19th Amendment really helped make (the state) what it is today.”
