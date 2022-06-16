Decorators serve up cakes and craft

With COVID-19 limitations behind them, 15 of the 16 entrants in this year’s Nebraskaland Days Cake Bake chose to, well, decorate cakes.

There’s always one in a crowd, though.

A five-woman team from Great Plains Health was the only one Thursday choosing to assemble a craft project, the only option available to the event’s 2021 contestants.

“One of the Chamber Hostesses (Carrie O’Brien) is in our department, and she thought this would be easier for us,” said team member Wendy Ward.

The group was assembling a wood-framed, guitar-shaped craft, its top displaying country music stars and William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody applied onto fabric with Mod Podge.

Ward said she and teammates Billie Fear, Chastity Orr, Cari Meyer and Kellie Mahanes “did a lot of prep work in advance, talking about how to do it.”

Bidders will try to snag the GPH team’s craft or one of the many cakes during Friday’s 1 p.m. auction.

It’ll accompany Nebraskaland Days’ “Lunch with the Wild Bunch” at the Platte Bar, 119 W. Sixth St., which also hosted Thursday’s decorating session.

Chamber Hostesses President Dalene Skates said eight decorating teams got their creations ready Thursday morning, with the others due into the bar in the afternoon.

Members of her group oversaw a frosting “mixing station” and provided a pile of decorations for contestants to use, said Skates, executive director of North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity.

Guitars seemed to be a popular theme for this year’s Cake Bake. At a table next to the GPH crafters, Doug Fiene of Lincoln was busy applying frosting to a white cake while his brother Michael watched.

They’re part of a Nebraskaland Days delegation from the Sowers Club of Lincoln, which has a tradition of joining in Nebraska’s “official statewide celebration” as old as the event itself.

Except for 2020’s pandemic-truncated edition, Doug Fiene said, club members have taken part in every Nebraskaland Days since its founding parade in Lincoln in 1964.

The full-fledged festival debuted a year later, staying in Nebraska’s capital city until Nebraskaland Days moved permanently to North Platte in 1968.

The Sowers Club has donated to community projects and needs statewide for decades, said Michael Fiene, president of the affiliated Sowers Foundation.

He started spending part of his Junes in North Platte in 2002, two years before his brother. Doug Fiene is a Sowers Club board member.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.