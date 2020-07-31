The Nebraska Democratic Party is hosting a “yard sign drive-thru party” this Sunday in North Platte to distribute yard signs for Vice President Joe Biden and Nebraska candidates.
The event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at 2619 W. Philip Ave., according to a press release from the party.
People can drive up and have NDP staff and volunteers load their yard signs and help them register to vote or apply for a vote-by-mail ballot.
