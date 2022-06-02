Despite May rains, west central Nebraska remains in drought

Though May at last brought frequent rainfall to west central Nebraska, it wasn’t enough to lift the region out of drought.

May’s 2.98 inches of rain in North Platte exceeded the city’s combined 2.7 inches for 2022’s first four months, according to figures recorded by Lee Bird Field’s National Weather Service office.

Nearly 80% of the city’s year-to-date rainfall of 5.68 inches has fallen since April 22, when precipitation stood at just 1.27 inches amid dust storms and wildfires.

North Platte has had 13 days of measurable rainfall since, topped by 1.41 inches on May 2. The weather service’s airport office recorded 0.54 inches on May 7, 0.52 inches May 23 and 0.24 inches on Memorial Day.

Thursday’s newest U.S. Drought Monitor map of Nebraska reflects May’s improved rainfalls, which lifted drought conditions in the state’s southeast corner.

But the rest of Nebraska remains short of precipitation, with 94.2% of the state below normal through Tuesday compared with 100% on March 1.

North Platte and northern Lincoln County fall in the “moderate drought” category, with the southern part of the county in “severe drought” on the latest map.

“Extreme drought” conditions prevail in an area covering all of Hayes, Hitchcock and Red Willow counties, eastern Chase and Dundy counties, most of Frontier County and western Furnas County.

Most of the western and northern Sandhills has improved to “moderate drought,” with portions of eastern Sheridan and western Cherry counties now showing as “abnormally dry.”

The “severe drought” band covers the rest of that region, including the Nebraska National Forest’s Bessey Ranger District near Halsey.

The “201 East” fire that broke out there two weeks ago has been declared under control, U.S. Forest Service officials said in a Thursday Facebook post.

All trails and roads in the 120-year-old hand-planted forest will reopen Friday, they said.

Drought areas across the six-state Plains region have shrunk from 90.5% to 76.6% of its land mass since March 1, according to the maps maintained by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

North Platte has chances for additional rain and thunderstorms throughout this weekend and the first half of next week, the weather service says.

Highs should remain in the 70s and lows in the 50s through Wednesday, nearing the 80-degree mark Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds are expected to start moving in Friday, with rainfall chances rising from 20% in late afternoon to 40% Friday evening through Sunday.

