Lincoln County’s hotels and motels continue to acutely feel the economic pain of COVID-19, though occupancy picked up as the summer began, the county’s top tourism official said.
The county’s 4% lodging tax, reserved by state law for tourism promotion, almost exactly doubled between May and June from $36,364 to $72,565.
Taken together, though, the two months’ net receipts of $108,929 were just over half the $203,386 taken in during May and June 2019, according to Nebraska Department of Revenue figures.
Lisa Burke, executive director of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, said the nationwide relaxation of COVID-19 health measures helped June’s numbers recover.
Even so, she said, “none of our conventions were held and none of our (visiting) bus groups came” on top of the postponement of Nebraskaland Days and cancellation of the Miss Nebraska and Miss Rodeo Nebraska pageants.
County lodging taxes pay for the operation of the visitors bureau, which has cut back hours and 2020 promotional activities in the hope of conserving reserves for a better 2021.
Occupancy levels at the county’s hotels and motels are higher than they were at the March-April peak of COVID-19 shutdowns, Burke said.
But they continue to have trouble finding and retaining staff at a time when the pandemic requires more intense cleaning, she added.
Meanwhile, she said, room rates are lagging behind what they’d normally be during the summer tourism peak. “I’d say it’s $10 a night less, if not $15.”
Burke said she expects July and August lodging taxes to remain 30% or more behind the same months from last year. June’s total was down 36.7%.
“It’s a crapshoot right now,” she said. “It’s really hard to tell.”
