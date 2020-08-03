The 20th Sandhills Open Road Challenge brings more than 140 high performance cars to Arnold this week.
The annual event will begin Thursday with the Loup 2 Loup Open Road Race between Halsey and Purdum. The cars line up early with start time at 8:30 a.m. from Halsey. After a short break at Purdum, the drivers will take the road back to Halsey and finish about noon. A lunch at the Halsey community center is provided for the drivers and their navigators.
The One Mile Shootout takes place Friday 14 miles north of Cozad. The drivers can choose a half-mile or one-mile run where they get their cars up to top speed on a straight-line run.
Following the Shootout, there will be a car show and burnout contest in Arnold.
On Saturday, drivers line up their cars for the 56-mile open road race between Arnold and Dunning. Each car leaves Arnold and heads north on a winding road that will test the drivers’ skills.
The event will conclude Saturday evening with a freewill donation barbecue and an awards ceremony at the Arnold Community Park.
Event schedule details are available at sorcrace.com, along with more information on the popular event that has raised thousands of dollars for Arnold and surrounding communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.