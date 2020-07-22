Larry Biss, Eagles Club secretary, presented a check for $6,500 to the Great Plains Health Foundation on Wednesday. The donation will ensure diabetes education will continue.
The Eagles Club also presented a second check to the Relay for Life Committee. The Eagles Club raised $2,000 through its two major fundraisers, the annual Pork Breakfast and golf tournament.
Biss said the donation that ensures continuing diabetes education was a little more personal for him.
“That was a memorial from my wife, Diane, who passed away on May 12,” Biss said. “Her entire family — her twin brother, David, her father and mother, Charlie and Maxine Kelley — all suffered with diabetes.”
All four family members died from diabetes complications, Biss said. The Kelleys and the Biss family were longtime members of the Eagles for 40-plus years.
“The Eagles Club has had a diabetes fund for many years,” Biss said, “and the state organization awarded the grant for diabetes education and supplies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.