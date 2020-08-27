Family prepares to say goodbye to North Platte man in coma after Aug. 21 accident

An automobile accident on Aug. 21 dramatically changed the lives of the family of Josh Reynolds.
Reynolds, a custodian at North Platte High School, remained in a coma Thursday at a Denver hospital with a brain injury.
Reynold’s brother Jared Devereaux said Thursday that the prognosis was bleak, and sister Tanya Robinson posted on a GoFundMe page that the family was preparing to say their goodbyes. Donations may be made to help the family offset medical expenses not covered by insurance.
Robinson’s post said, “It is with a heavy heart, I am updating with our decision to let Josh go. He hasn’t shown any improvement and the Joshua we know and cherish isn’t coming back. We are calling in family to say their goodbyes. Please keep Joshua and our family in your prayers as we (are) absolutely heartbroken.”
Devereaux spoke with the Telegraph by phone from Denver, saying, “Joshua had the most noble soul out of all of us.” Reynolds has eight siblings: four brothers and four sisters.
“It’s been heartbreaking,” Devereaux said. “We’re all having a really hard time coping with this.”
Reynolds was being cared for at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado, in the surgical trauma ICU.
“Joshua is the youngest,” Devereaux said. “He graduated from North Platte High School and then got a job there and he really liked his work.”
Devereaux said Reynolds loved what he did because he knew it helped other people.
“Joshua was developmentally challenged but was nearing the point in his life where he was about to be independent,” Devereaux said. “He was not terribly concerned about worldly goods.”
Reynolds had set a goal of taking his nieces and nephews to Yellowstone.
“He bought a truck and a camper (for the adventure),” Devereaux said. “He loved spending time with his family.”
Devereaux said Reynolds had an amazing memory and at the age of 12 or 13 had purchased a large book on the Titanic.
“He had to concentrate to learn things, but once he’s learned it, it stayed with him,” Devereaux said.
In January, Devereaux said he wanted to test Reynolds to see if he still remembered the information from the Titanic book.
“I asked him how many engine rooms there were,” Devereaux said. “Without hesitation, he answered, and later on I looked it up and he was right on.”
Before he got a car, Reynolds liked to walk to work. Devereaux said his concern and compassion was borne out by his actions.
“One day we noticed he had a bag of dog food in his backpack,” Devereaux said. “He had found a mother dog and her puppies along the way, and every day he gave them some food. He would do anything to ease the burden for animals or people.
“If he saw someone who was uncomfortable, he would go out of his way to (befriend) them.”
Reynolds loved his dog, Ladybug, and they would fall asleep together hugging each other on the couch watching TV.
“He never let his hand stop petting that dog,” Devereaux said.
There have been some unkind comments posted on Facebook concerning the accident.
“While this is a very unfortunate and sad event, it was an accident,” Robinson said. “My baby brother ... was headed to work just like any other day.”
Robinson said it is uncertain how the accident happened.
“We do know that something like this is uncharacteristic of him and his driving history,” Robinson said.
Devereaux asked that people respect the family’s privacy and said Reynolds was a very defensive driver.
“He knew what his limitations were and he did his best to be a good driver,” Devereaux said. “When I would phone him, it would go to voicemail — a couple minutes later he would pull over and he would call me.”
