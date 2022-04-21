 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire damages back porch of North Platte home

A fire caused heavy damage to the south side of a house on the 200 block of East 11th Street in North Platte Thursday afternoon.

North Platte Fire Marshal Mike McConnell said the fire started outside the building, but the cause was still under investigation. He said the damage was contained to mainly the exterior and roof of the back porch, but there was smoke damage inside the structure as well.

No one was home at the time of the blaze, which was reported about 2:15 p.m. Battalion Chief Jeff Hankla said the back deck was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

“With the wind, by the time we got on scene, (the fire) had actually pushed inside a little bit,” Hankla said. “But we were able to get it knocked out pretty quick to where there wasn’t total damage (to the house).”

All three North Platte stations responded to the blaze, which Hankla said was contained in roughly 10 minutes.

