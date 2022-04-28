Fire destroys uninhabited house, vehicles early Thursday

Fire destroyed an uninhabited house and vehicles on the 1600 block of East Fifth Street early Thursday.

North Platte Fire Marshal Mike McConnell said the investigation of the fire continues. Crews were dispatched at 2:45 a.m. after a report of grass and trees on fire to the south of the structure. The fire then spread to the vehicles and the building.

It was not indicated on the incident report how many vehicles were involved in the fire.

No other property was damaged.

Crews cleared the scene at 5:46 am.