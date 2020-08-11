Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free passenger after two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash at the corner of Francis and Jeffers streets sent two people to Great Plains Health on Tuesday afternoon.
North Platte firefighters used the Jaws of Life to open the passenger door on a black GMC SUV to free the front-seat passenger. North Platte Police Officer Toby Smith said the front-seat passengers in both automobiles were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The black SUV was westbound on Francis, Smith said. The other vehicle, an orange Jeep, apparently was heading south on Jeffers.
The Jeep struck the GMC on the passenger side, and both vehicles ended up on Francis.
Smith said it was undetermined whether either vehicle ran a red light.
