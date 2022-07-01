For these Lincoln County soldiers, Independence Day 1863 was memorable

For at least 10 early Lincoln County residents, one particular Independence Day must have been an especially joyous yet poignant memory.

They were Civil War veterans who lived through the conflict’s two most pivotal battles in the first days of July 1863.

Six fought in southeast Pennsylvania in the July 1-3 Battle of Gettysburg, where Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee made his bloodiest but futile effort to win the war.

While those half-dozen rested the next day — the Fourth of July — the other four, 916 miles southwest, celebrated the Confederate surrender of the critical Mississippi River port of Vicksburg.

Eight rest in the North Platte Cemetery. The other two lie in Fort McPherson National Cemetery south of Maxwell.

Of the millions of U.S. service members over 246 years of independence, these 10 were among hundreds of thousands who knew better than most what July 4 means.

Gettysburg

The war’s single greatest battle arose, most specifically, from a quest for shoes.

The conflict was in its 27th month when footsore Southern troops under Gen. Henry Heth heard a cache of shoes was there for their taking in Gettysburg, a mere 65 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

They were part of Gen. Robert E. Lee’s 75,000-strong Army of Northern Virginia, then scattered across lower Pennsylvania.

Lee had tried and failed to invade the North in September 1862, losing a pivotal battle at Antietam, Maryland. Hoping to lure and defeat his Union foes north of Washington — and perhaps gain European recognition of Confederate independence — he led his army into Pennsylvania.

But the Army of the Potomac was closing fast. And when he saw Gettysburg and its easily defensible terrain, Union Gen. John Buford resolved that morning of July 1 to stop Heth’s shoe-seekers in their tracks.

The two forces collided. Messengers on both sides galloped for reinforcements.

The Confederates enjoyed early success that first day — but by nightfall, Army of the Potomac commander Gen. George G. Meade had his 93,000-man force astride the defensive line Buford had perceived.

The first Northern units to join him included the 147th New York Infantry, in which future Lincoln County settler Solomon T. Rima served in Company H.

The 147th held the vital Chambersburg Pike despite losing 301 of its 380 men, according to its monument at the Gettysburg battlefield. They finally pulled back through town to the defense line.

The 97th New York — with Sgt. Fred Bran, later a Lincoln County resident, among its ranks — repulsed Confederate attacks from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Though it lost nearly half its 255 men, Bran’s regiment “charged across the field to the west, assisting in capturing Iverson’s Brigade” and capturing the 20th North Carolina’s battle flag, says the 97th’s monument on Oak Ridge.

July 2, the battle’s second day, saw Lee order Gen. James Longstreet to attack the Union’s extreme left. Despite intense fighting on heavily forested Little Round Top, the Army of the Potomac beat back the Confederates’ best efforts.

The 93rd Pennsylvania, with eventual North Platte resident Sgt. J.F.E. Kramph in its ranks, had marched 37 miles in 19 hours from Maryland to reach the battlefield as Longstreet attacked.

The unit’s monument on Gettysburg’s Wheatfield Road says the 93rd charged the Confederates from the right side of Little Round Top. It captured 25 Southern troops while losing only 10 men.

The struggle’s climactic moment came on the battle’s final day, July 3.

Having failed to drive Meade off the high ground, Lee resolved on a massive assault toward his center. Gen. George Pickett would lead 15,000 fresh troops uphill.

Hundreds of Southern cannon boomed across the battlefield, intending to soften the North’s defenses. Pickett’s men set out for what Longstreet had warned Lee would be a bloody failure.

It was: Despite desperate fighting atop the hill, the Army of the Potomac shredded Pickett’s forces. Very few came back.

The 1st Pennsylvania Light Artillery, which had seen action on July 1, engaged “Pickett’s Charge” on the left center of the Union line. Cpl. James Wareham, who moved to Lincoln County after the war, was part of the unit.

As the fighting neared its end about 5 p.m., the 1st Vermont Cavalry and future Lincoln County resident Edwin R. Churchill charged through the 1st Texas Infantry and captured a hill.

C.A. Sagasser, the last eventual Lincoln County settler among the six, was with the 5th New York Cavalry but didn’t see combat.

The Army of the Potomac had lost 23,000 men, but Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia had lost 28,000 killed, wounded or missing. It would never quite recover.

After both sides rested on July 4, Lee pulled his troops back toward Virginia.

Vicksburg

As President Abraham Lincoln learned of Meade’s victory that Independence Day, he received a second dose of cheer in telegrams from lower Mississippi.

Capturing the Mississippi River’s Southern strongholds would split the Confederacy in two. All but two had been taken by late 1862: Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Port Hudson, Louisiana.

But Gen. Grant, who had risen to fame with several victories in 1862, had been trying for months to take Vicksburg.

As spring 1863 began, Grant decided to take his Army of the Tennessee across the river south of Vicksburg. His troops stormed northeast to the state capital of Jackson, then pivoted west and pinned Vicksburg’s defenders inside the town.

After a six-week siege, Confederate Gen. John C. Pemberton gave up — on the Fourth of July, no less. Thirty thousand Southern troops fell into Grant’s hands.

The 124th Illinois Infantry, with postwar Lincoln County settler Abraham A. Lusk in its ranks, had followed Grant through one of the war’s most brilliant campaigns. The 4th Iowa Cavalry, including future county resident E.A. Davis, had helped capture Jackson.

The 15th Illinois Cavalry and eventual Lincoln County resident Jesse Osterhout had been on the siege line. Forming part of Grant’s rear guard was the 48th Illinois, including Lt. T.M. Anderson, who also would later move to the county.

Port Hudson fell July 9, reopening the river to Union ships. But the war would last another 21-plus months until Lee surrendered to Grant — by then supreme Union commander — at Appomattox Court House, Virginia, on April 9, 1865.

Not every Civil War veteran’s grave bears its occupant’s unit identity. These 10 Lincoln County veterans are listed here because online records of their units’ movements are readily available.

Wareham and Osterhout rest in Section C of the Fort McPherson cemetery, an area due west of the front gate where many of the graves’ occupants are unidentified. The others rest near the roads in the North Platte Cemetery’s western end.

Few birth or death dates appear on their stones. A handful had their obituaries published in North Platte’s early papers. Rima died in 1882, Osterhout in 1902, Churchill in 1912 and Lusk in 1926.

From those brief accounts, it appears they were solid citizens but had much less excitement in their later lives than in the years of their youth.

They might have agreed with the words of fellow Union veteran Oliver Wendell Holmes, later a U.S. Supreme Court justice: “In our youths, our hearts were touched with fire.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.