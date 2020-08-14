A former McCook resident was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison on Friday for failing to register as a sex offender.
Matthew Williams, 31, was also sentenced to 25 years of supervised release after his prison term.
Williams was required to register as a sex offender after he was convicted of first-degree rape in Cleveland County, Oklahoma, in 2010. Williams moved to McCook in May 2016 and did not register until 2017, according to a media release from U.S. Attorney Joseph Kelly’s office.
In March 2018, Williams was prosecuted and convicted in Colorado for assault and attempted sexual assault of a child. He is serving a four-year prison term.
The case was investigated by the McCook Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.
