A former North Platte man has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release for the production of child pornography.
Cory D. Preitauer, 30, was sentenced Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard for conspiracy and production of child pornography stemming from a 2019 investigation by the FBI. The sentencing was announced in a press release by U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly. Preitauer and a second North Platte man, Mathew Goad, were both convicted in the 2019 investigation.
“The FBI takes an active role in protecting children. The sentencing of Cory Preitauer is an example of our commitment to removing sexual predators from children’s lives,” said Kristi Johnson, the FBI Omaha special agent in charge.
In March 2019, authorities served a warrant in Kansas City, and investigators found screenshots of a conversation between the target of the investigation and Goad. During the chat, Goad indicated he had sexually assaulted a child and recorded that assault, then sent the recording to the subject of the investigation in Kansas City, Kelly’s release said. Further investigation revealed that Goad and Preitauer were both involved in the production of the video.
Preitauer told investigators after his arrest that he and Goad created the video of the sexual assault. The child was 4 years old at the time the video was created.
Goad, 34, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison in February.
This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.
