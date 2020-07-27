Gothenburg High School has canceled its commencement ceremony that was scheduled for Saturday, according to the school's website.
"At the recommendation of both our local health care officials and our regional department of public health the decision has been made to cancel the Graduation Ceremony," the post said. "This recommendation is directly tied to the current rate of infection within the community of Gothenburg."
According to the website, graduates are able to pick up diplomas between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday or Monday.
Students can bring their cap and gown and have their picture taken, which will be shared along with a statement of congratulations on social media.
