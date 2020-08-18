Great Plains Health has once again been recognized as one of the best facilities in the United States for its fast and effective treatment of the most deadly type of heart attack, a ST Elevated Acute Myocardial Infarction, according to a press release.
For the second consecutive year, the hospital earned the Mission: Lifeline Gold Receiving Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.
“Great Plains Health is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association, but even more than that, I am very proud of our physicians and staff for their dedication to helping our patients have the best possible outcomes,” said Mel McNea, chief executive officer.
Every year, more than 250,000 people experience a STEMI caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.
The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program’s goal is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 911 call, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. The initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines.
“We commend Great Plains Health for this award in recognition for following evidence-based guidelines for timely heart attack treatment,” said Dr. Tim Henry, chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee. “We applaud the significant institutional commitment to their critical role in the system of care for quickly and appropriately treating heart attack patients.”
