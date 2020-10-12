Great Plains Health announces updated visitor policy, extending visiting hours

Beginning today, Great Plains Health has expanded visiting hours for hospital patients.
Visitor restrictions were first put into place in April and have been modified in accordance with local COVID-19 conditions.
“We recognize the importance of visitors in the healing process of our patients and we are continually trying to strike a balance between safety and human connection,” CEO Mel McNea said in a press release. “As the pandemic continues to evolve, we continue to evaluate our practices on a regular basis to ensure that we have the safest policy in place for our patients, staff and the community.”
Effective Monday, the visiting hours for inpatients at Great Plains Health will be expanded to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays.
The most recent visitor policy includes:
» Inpatient: One adult visitor during daily visitor hours.
» Patients in outpatient departments, clinics, Cancer Center and same-day services will be allowed one support person to accompany the patient.
» Emergency department: No visitors are permitted with few exceptions, such as:
Pediatric patients.
Patients with a cognitive impairment or disability who requires assistance to access care.
Visitation for patients in end-of-life care.
Behavioral health services: One adult visitor during visitor hours 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
These existing guidelines continue:
» NICU and pediatric patients are allowed two parents 24/7.
» Postpartum patients are allowed one support person upon admission, to remain through discharge.
» No visitors are allowed for confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, those patients awaiting COVID-19 test results or other patients on isolation precautions.
» Visitation will be restricted for patients needing care that creates a risk to others, such as those on BiPAP or those on continuous high flow oxygen.
» Special consideration for circumstances such as end of life.
All visitors and support persons must
» Be age 19 or older.
» Show identification and pass a health screening, including a temperature check. Any visitor or support person that shows symptoms or has a temperature higher than 100 degrees, will not be allowed to visit or accompany the patient.
» Wear a mask. Visitors and support persons are asked to bring their own cloth mask or face covering to wear throughout their entire visit, including while inside the patient’s room.
» Remain in the patient’s room while in the inpatient unit. Waiting rooms are closed at this time.
Great Plains Health continues to work closely with local and state public health officials and regularly reviews policies to ensure the safety and well-being of patients, staff and the community, hospital officials said in the press release.
