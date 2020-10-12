Great Plains Health announces updated visitor policy, extending visiting hours

Beginning today, Great Plains Health has expanded visiting hours for hospital patients.

Visitor restrictions were first put into place in April and have been modified in accordance with local COVID-19 conditions.

“We recognize the importance of visitors in the healing process of our patients and we are continually trying to strike a balance between safety and human connection,” CEO Mel McNea said in a press release. “As the pandemic continues to evolve, we continue to evaluate our practices on a regular basis to ensure that we have the safest policy in place for our patients, staff and the community.”

Effective Monday, the visiting hours for inpatients at Great Plains Health will be expanded to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays.

The most recent visitor policy includes:

» Inpatient: One adult visitor during daily visitor hours.

» Patients in outpatient departments, clinics, Cancer Center and same-day services will be allowed one support person to accompany the patient.

» Emergency department: No visitors are permitted with few exceptions, such as:

Pediatric patients.