Great Plains Health gets 'A' for patient safety

Great Plains Health recently received an “A” rating from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for the facility’s efforts in patient safety procedures.

“This is the sixth consecutive term that Great Plains Health has earned an ‘A’ rating. It’s simply outstanding,” Barb Petersen, chief quality officer of Great Plains Health, said in a media release. “We are consistent in our practices to put patient safety first and we are dedicated to providing the finest experience. The care we provide in North Platte stands with the best.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns A through F grades to general hospitals across the country. The rating is based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“On a daily basis, we assess our practices to ensure patient safety,” Ivan Mitchell, chief executive officer of Great Plains Health, said in the media release. “We are thorough, innovative and reaching for the best every day. This rating demonstrates our staff’s commitment to making Great Plains Health a beacon for trusted health care in the region.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

Grades are issued in the fall and spring.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Great Plains Health for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ safety grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm.

“This community should be proud.”