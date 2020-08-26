Great Plains Health introduces human milk bank program

On Monday, Great Plains Health started its human breast milk donor program — the only one from Kearney to Denver, according to lactation consultant Serena Findley.
GPH is working with Mothers’ Milk Bank in Denver and Mothers’ Milk Bank in Austin, Texas.
“There’s no other program like this within a 100-mile radius of Great Plains Health,” Findley said. “That is influential. This is such a big thing for here — and we’ve had patients ask. Their babies needed supplementation, and we didn’t have the donor breast milk available, and this is something that is beneficial for the health and nutrients, but also to support that mom to continue.
Findley said breastfeeding worldwide saves about $3 billion in health care costs — “that’s not just now, that’s also the future.”
“We see that: reduction in heart disease, cancers, obesity, diabetes. It’s a big thing,” she said. “If we can give moms the support now, and use those tools, we’re going to have better outcomes later as well, which definitely impacts the health of our community. There is no program around us, so it’s going to make us stand out, and help our community and communities around us as well.”
The milk donor program is designed to help moms and babies in the hospital who may be struggling.
“What ends up happening is we take a look at the circumstances: Are we using it because a baby has lost a little more weight than we’d like, because the baby’s bilirubin is too high or their sugar is too low?” Findley said. “We have the mother sign a consent form, which goes over why it’s necessary, why it’s beneficial and the risk.”
While the milk is screened, nothing is 100% safe, she said. “We just want them to know that while this is a very, very small chance, there could be something in it.”
The milk banks used by GPH are members of the Human Milk Banking Association of North America. Much like blood banks, those milk banks are highly regulated.
Milk banks screen donors for medications and infectious diseases, because those can be transferred via breast milk. A mother who is not eligible to donate blood would probably not be eligible to donate breast milk, Findley said. After screening the donors, the milk bank groups them based on the gestational age the mothers are pumping for. Once the milk bank has the donated breast milk, it’s tested again and pasteurized before being sent to facilities like GPH.
At GPH, storage and safety procedures are in place as well as documentation about who received what.
“We also have storage practices we have to follow, and safety protocols that are put into place when we’re checking out the donor milk and ensuring it goes to the correct infant,” Findley said. “Also, we’re logging it, just because we like to have that nice, closed loop, so we know that this milk came from this pod of moms, that went to this milk banking, that went to this hospital, that went to this infant. So you’ve got that safety.”
Informal, online breast milk sharing networks may not offer that same safety.
“The intent is great — you’ve maybe got some moms with some extra milk or maybe they’ve weaned. You’ve got good intent from mothers who really want to help out, because there really isn’t a lot of options. The problem is you just don’t know exactly what you’re getting: You don’t know these people; you don’t know their history; you don’t know the medications, maybe even illicit street drugs” they may be taking, Findley said. “Unfortunately, that’s putting your infant’s health at risk, just because, again, of the unknowns.”
Eventually, Findley hopes that mothers in the community can utilize GPH’s human milk bank.
“We are establishing a great relationship with Mothers’ Milk Banking, and that’s kind of what they were liking to do, too. Especially for those that have conditions, they can get a physician’s order, and they can get the human banking, and that can be shipped to their house directly,” Findley said. “Now as to use it in the community, I’m hoping to use that in the future. I’m hoping that’s something we can provide for patients. I think that would be excellent.”
Support from the Great Plains Health Care Foundation and HERO Club allows the hospital to provide the program to patients at no cost, according to GPH marketing manager Megan McGown.
Ultimately, the program circles back to the hospital’s main goals, said Jacque Stittle, director of the women’s and children’s unit.
“We are doing everything that we can with our moms and our babies and breastfeeding to help give our moms that support. We are growing our services to meet the needs of the region, too,” Stittle said. “It really ties back in to the mission, the vision, and the values of the strategic objectives at the hospital, and what we’re trying to accomplish for our patients. And it’s important too for us to not only support our breastfeeding moms, but our bottle-feeding moms, as well.”
