Great Plains Health neurosurgeon performs landmark brain biopsy

Dr. Lee Warren, a neurosurgeon at Great Plains Health Brain & Spine, recently led the first image-guided stereotactic brain biopsy in Great Plains Health’s history.

Unique technology and innovative teamwork made the procedure possible, according to a hospital media release on the procedure.

Since Warren’s arrival at Great Plains Health almost two years ago, delivering these brain surgeries was a top priority, but it required time to build the infrastructure to support the procedure, according to the release. A brain biopsy is a surgery in which brain tissue is removed for testing to confirm a diagnosis.

“It is one more thing that our patients can receive at a world-class level right here,” Warren said in the release. “When you’re dealing with something unfamiliar, it’s scarier in a place you don’t know, in a town you don’t know, with providers you’ve never met.

“At Great Plains Health, we know that our patients will get these procedures and recover in their home and with their family. It brings another layer of peace of mind that, whatever happens, Great Plains Health is committed to our patients receiving care at home.”

The hospital partners with Pathology Medical Services of Lincoln to bring telepathology to the North Platte facility. That enables a pathologist in Lincoln to read the results of the biopsy within 20 minutes after the procedure.

Jackie Rotramel, pathologists’ assistant, and the Great Plains Health pathology team are integral pieces to the process.

“It was a great interdisciplinary effort to make this happen,” Rotramel said in the release. “We’re able to tap into specialized resources and open the door for patients who we weren’t able to assist in years prior. These patients are able to get answers quickly and don’t have to drive far.”

Great Plains Health CEO Ivan Mitchell said he is grateful for Warren, Pathology Medical Services and this collaboration.

“We appreciate the talent, innovation and resources that allow this service to our patients,” Mitchell said in the release. “Dr. Warren is a living example of our mission to put the patient first — always. It is exciting to envision how this will expand neurological care for our community now and in the future.”