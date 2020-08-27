Hay bale catches on fire at North Airport Road

Smoke rises from a trailer loaded with hay bales and being pulled by a semi-truck Thursday afternoon on North Airport Road.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

The North Platte Fire Department and Volunteer Fire Department along with the North Platte Regional Airport Fire Department responded to the scene around 1 p.m. One crew was still cleaning up the scene until about 6:10 p.m. The semi was able to detach from the trailer which was a complete loss in the fire. The cause of the blaze is unknown but a mechanical issue is suspected. 

