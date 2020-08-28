A health alert for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, has been removed at Johnson Lake in Gosper and Dawson Counties.
Alerts also have been removed at Calamus Reservoir in Loup and Garfield counties and Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, according to Nebraska Game and Parks.
Alerts remain in effect at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Rockford Lake in Gage County and Wagon Train Lake in Lancaster County.
Visitors to Willow Creek, Rockford and Wagon Train state recreation areas should avoid full-body contact activities that could lead to swallowing water, such as swimming, wading, skiing, jet skiing, etc. Non-contact activities such as boating, fishing and camping are OK. Dog owners are urged to keep pets out of the water and not allow them to ingest lake water.
Fishing is permitted at lakes that are under a health alert. Information to date indicates toxins do not accumulate significantly in fish tissue, which is the meat that most people eat.
