A 56-year-old Maywood woman was transported to Great Plains Health with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 83.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was traveling north in a 2014 Chevrolet Spark that was rear-ended by a 2004 Buick LeSabre.
The crash was reported at 7:51 a.m. near mile marker 64, about 15 miles south of North Platte.
The driver of the LeSabre, a 24-year-old Holbrook man, refused medical treatment, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been factors in the crash.
The incident was one of two crashes on Highway 83 within about 10 hours that involved a vehicle being rear-ended.
A 46-year-old Chicago man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash Monday night near mile marker 99, about 13 miles north of North Platte.
The crash was reported at 9:21 p.m.
Both vehicles had two occupants, and all four subjects were transported to Great Plains Health with injuries that ranged from minor to life-threatening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
According to the report, a 55-year-old Wood Lake woman was southbound on U.S. 83 in a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe. The 46-year-old man was also southbound in a 2008 BMW and driving faster than the Tahoe. The man rear-ended the other vehicle, which forced both cars off the road, according to the release.
The man was medically cleared and arrested by State Patrol troopers on suspicion of driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of at least .15. He was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.