William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody had more communities than North Platte and Cody

» LeClaire, Iowa: Buffalo Bill was born on Feb. 26, 1846, near this Mississippi River town northeast of the Iowa-Illinois “Quad Cities.” Its Buffalo Bill Museum (buffalobillmuseumleclaire.com), tells about Cody’s early life.
The log cabin where Cody was born is long gone. An 1849-53 boyhood home was bought and moved to Cody, Wyoming, by the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad in 1933. It sits in a garden at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
The nearby Buffalo Bill Cody Homestead (scottcountyiowa.gov/conservation/buffalo-bill-cody-homestead), preserves a limestone farmhouse built in 1847 by Cody’s father, Isaac.
» Leavenworth, Kansas: Cody was 8 when he and his family moved to a log cabin north of Fort Leavenworth on June 10, 1854. Kansas’ oldest city has a park named for Cody and typically celebrates Buffalo Bill Days in late August.
» Rochester, New York: While touring with acting troupes in the winters and scouting back west in the summers, Cody rented a home from 1873 to 1877 for his wife, Louisa, and their first three children.
All three are buried in Mount Hope Cemetery: Kit (1870-76), Orra (1872-83) and Arta (Boal Thorp) (1866-1904). Also there are the ashes of Cody’s foster son Johnny Baker (1869-1931), a North Platte native and Wild West Show veteran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.