Holiday weekend brings heat, much-needed rain

July began last weekend with heat but also much-needed rain, at least temporarily derailing 2022’s bid to wind up one of North Platte’s driest years.

The National Weather Service recorded moisture Friday, Saturday and Sunday, totaling 1.57 inches to raise Lee Bird Field’s year-to-date total to 7.68 inches.

As of Monday, that was good enough to drop 2022’s first half from 13th to 28th in lowest precipitation from Jan. 1 to July 4.

A 16-day dry streak ended Friday when 0.55 inches of rain fell at the North Platte airport. The last measurable precipitation had been 0.03 inches on June 14.

Saturday brought 0.89 inches of moisture, while a third straight evening of showers Friday topped off the weekend’s rain barrel with an additional 0.13 inches.

North Platte’s three days of rain came after the most recent update June 28 to the U.S. Drought Monitor map. It showed more of western Nebraska entering the “extreme drought” category as June came to an end.

About 82.8% of the state fell into one of four drought categories, the same as the previous week, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Lincoln County’s drought map was essentially unchanged, with the county’s northwest corner in “moderate drought” and North Platte and the rest of the county in “severe drought.”

But the more serious “extreme drought” swath crept north and west from southwest Nebraska, stretching to cover most of Perkins County and the extreme southern Panhandle.

Temperatures touched triple digits again as the week began, reaching 101 in North Platte on Independence Day and 100 as of about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

But chances of showers and thunderstorms were expected to grow starting Tuesday night and last through Thursday, according to the weather service’s seven-day forecast.

Moisture chances are 40% Wednesday, 60% Wednesday night, 30% Thursday and 40% Thursday night. Highs should cool to the mid- to upper 80s, with lows in the mid-60s.

July heat should reassert itself once more this weekend, with highs rising from near 90 Friday to the mid-90s Saturday and near 100 Sunday.

Rain chances return to the weather service forecast Sunday night and Monday. Highs next week are expected to reach the low to mid-90s.

