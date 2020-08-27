Local COVID-19 news

At the end of July, the West Central District Health Department debuted its COVID-19 risk dial.

The tool, adapted from Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s risk dial, is meant “to help communicate to the public the risk of spread of COVID-19 in the community,” according to the Aug. 18 press release from WCDHD.

WCDHD provided the methodology behind how the risk dial changes from week to week. The Telegraph is publishing this information in an effort to help people better understand why the risk dial changes.

Due to the changing nature of the pandemic, WCDHD noted that it may change the local criteria “to better reflect community risk.”

There are 13 factors, each scored on a scale of 0-4 and averaged to find a final score. In calculating the data, the WCDHD also uses a three-week average for each data point.

The WCDHD also presents the objective data to a committee of public health workers who “compare (objective) data with their knowledge of current situations to determine subjective scores,” according to the press release.

The average of the subjective scores is averaged with the objective data to provide an overall score. Then the information creates a heat map that tells the WCDHD where to move the arrow on the risk dial.

See below for the 13 factors that go into determining where the dial falls.

Overall positivity rate

(Total positive tests / total tests administered) * 100

This score is the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests out of the tests performed since the first reported positive test in March, according to the WCDHD. No matter how many times a person has been tested, they are only counted once. For example, if someone tests positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and then is tested again the following Monday, they’re only counted as one test case.

The West Central District Health Department classifies a low risk of spread as 1% to 4% overall positivity rate, and an overall positivity rate greater than 15% is classified as a severe risk of spread.

Overall positivity rate

Risk Score Percent
None 0 0%
Low 1 1%-4%
Moderate 2 5%-9%
High 3 10%-14%
Severe 4 Over 15%

Weekly positivity rate

(Positive tests that week / tests administered that week) * 100

This score is the percentage of positive tests that week out of the tests performed that week. Like overall positivity rate, no matter how many times a person has been tested, they only count once.

This measure also uses a three-week average to determine what number it is assigned.

The scale is the same as for the overall positivity rate.

Trajectory of cases in last 14 days

[(Cases from current week - cases from previous week) / cases from previous week] * 100

This measure calculates the percentage change between the positive cases reported the previous week and the number of positive cases reported in the current week.

The scale for this measure is as follows.

Trajectory of cases in last 14 days

Risk Score Percent
None 0 More than -100%
Low 1 -100% to -50%
Moderate 2 -50.1 to 0%
High 3 0%-9%
Severe 4 Equal or greater to 10%

Cases per million per day

(Number of cases per day based on 7-day rolling average / current WCDHD jurisdiction population) * 1,000,000

This measure is used nationally and internationally to help determine the magnitude of cases occurring daily in the community.

The scale for this measure is as follows:

Cases per million per day

Risk Score Cases per million
None 0 0
Low 1 1 to 4
Moderate 2 5 to 25
High 3 26 to 50
Severe 4 More than 50

Average daily hospitalization

Week’s hospitalization total / 7

Great Plains Health provides this information.

The scale for this measure is as follows:

Average daily hospitalization

Risk Score Daily average of people hospitalized
Very low 0 0 to 2
Low 1 3 to 5
Moderate 2 6 to 8
High 3 9 to 14
Severe 4 16 or more

Adult ICU availability

(ICU beds available / total ICU beds) * 100

According to WCDHD, Great Plains Health has had over 75% of its ICU beds available throughout the pandemic. Nationwide, 30% of beds available is regarded as the “tipping point” after which systems become overwhelmed, according to the press release.

Adult ICU availability

Availaibility Score Percent available
Widely available 0 60
Adequate 1 50
Stable 2 30
Critical 3 20
Shortage 4 No beds available

Ventilator availability

(Ventilators available / total ventilators) * 100

The scale is as follows:

Ventilator Availability

Availability Score Percent available
Widely available 0 90
Adequate 1 60
Stable 2 40
Critical 3 20
Shortage 4 Less than 20

Community spread

(Community spread cases / total cases) * 100

Community spread is when a person has had no known contact with a confirmed case, no travel to an area with ongoing transmission of COVID-19 and no other known potential source of exposure, meaning the source of infection is unknown.

The scale is as follows:

Community spread

Scale Score Cases classified as community spread
Very good 0 0%-15%
Good 1 16%-30%
Moderate 2 31%-60%
High 3 61%-75%
Severe 4 76%-100%

Testing availability

This examines how available testing is to everyone in the area. This criterion is based in data — information on what type of testing is available, the availability of all kinds of testing, what testing is being offered in the area, utilization of those tests and accessibility — which is interpreted and then scored by the WCDHD.

Testing availability

Availability Score Definition
Widely available 0 Testing available to all
Available 1 High availability/exceeding need
Low 2 Available/meeting need
Critical 3 Not meeting need
None 4 Severe shortage of testing

Average testing turnaround time

The WCDHD’s goal is to have the majority of test results reported within 48 hours, as turnaround time exceeding 48 hours “increases the likelihood that someone who tests positive may expose others and that those close contacts may develop COVID-19 before WCDHD can communicate with them.”

The scale is as follows

Average testing turnaround time

Rating Score Turnaround time
Very good 0 Less than a day
Good 1 One day
Moderate 2 Two to three days
Critical 3 4 to 6 days
None 4 7 days or more

Contact tracing

The WCDHD aims to make initial contact with the case within 24 to 48 hours, according to the press release. This is important as making contact with the original case and with those they have been in contact with are key aspects to containing an outbreak.

The scale is as follows:

Contact tracing

Rating Score Percent contacted
Very good 0 80% of cases contacted within 24 hours
Good 1 80% of cases contacted within 48 hours
Moderate 2 70% contacted within 48 hours
Critical 3 60% contacted within 48 hours
Severe 4 50% contacted within 48 hours

Individuals affected

This measure examines the number of known close contacts to positive cases.

The scale is as follows:

Individuals affected

Rating Score Number of individuals affected
None 0 0
Low 1 1-20
Moderate 2 21-40
High 3 41-60
Severe 4 61-80

Medical & surgical bed availability

(Medical and surgical beds available / total number of medical and surgical beds) * 100

The scale is as follows:

Medical & surgical bed availability

Availability Score Percent available
Widely available 0 60%-100%
Low 1 50%-59%
Moderate 2 30%-49%
High 3 20%-29%
Severe 4 0%-19%

