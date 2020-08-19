'It feels good to be back': North Platte Catholic Schools students, teachers return to school

North Platte Catholic Schools students brought excitement tempered with some uncertainty as they returned to in-person classes this week.
St. Patrick High School Principal Matt Irish said students and teachers alike had some anxiety as they began the 2020-21 school year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the pandemic, it’s added another layer of complications,” Irish said. “Every year is a challenge. Different students, sometimes you have different goals, different focuses. On top of that now, you have more things to think about.”
Irish said student safety should always be the top concern.
“We keep that at the forefront of our decision making,” Irish said, but COVID has added a little more stress.
Teachers, coaches and students are a little more nervous about what might happen.
“The kids that have worked for a few months hitting the weight room really hard,” Irish said. “The cross country kids have been running three to four times a week throughout the entire summer, so now that it’s close to actually getting to perform and see the results of our hard work, there’s that nervousness about is that going to happen.”
Despite the nervousness and stress, Irish said there are a lot of positives.
“Overcoming all of that (stress) is the excitement I see,” Irish said. “It’s been six months since kids have been around their peers in the school building, so you see that excitement.”
He said the teachers are expressing that excitement as well.
“It’s a great positive atmosphere in that regard when you put that together,” Irish said.
Brad Braithwait, physical education and English teacher, said he sees that, too.
“This might be as excited as I’ve seen the students the first couple days of coming back to school,” Braithwait said. He has taught at St. Patrick High School for 10 years.
He said some of the staff members discussed the atmosphere.
“We were talking about how surprised we are on how smooth it has been coming back to school,” Braithwait said. “There really hasn’t been too much difference. If you were to walk in the halls, it would look different, and the reason it looks different is because all the kids have a mask on, but nothing has really changed.”
Teegan Sonneman is a junior and involved with sports activities. He participates in football and golf.
“I’m excited because of getting to do sports again,” Sonneman said. “With my golf season being cut off last year, I’m looking forward to this season a lot.”
He said he enjoys being around friends again.
“It feels good to be back,” Sonneman said. “No one’s complaining. They’re just getting to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.