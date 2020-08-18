'Like coming back to where I started': New dean for Nebraska Technical College of Agriculture has spent career teaching ag

CURTIS — The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture has a new leader who has spent his life teaching agriculture.
Dean Larry Gossen started his career teaching high school agricultural education in southeast Kansas. He began his new role at NCTA on June 15.
“I tell people I’m a lifelong ag educator,” Gossen said, “spent most of my life doing that, and the longest stint of my career was in the classroom.”
Gossen has come full circle from growing up in a small town and living on a farm to coming back to small-town living.
“I went (from teaching high school) to the Department of Education in Topeka to be the state director of agricultural education in Kansas,” Gossen said. “I did that for a few years, then I went to the National FFA Organization in Indianapolis, Indiana.”
He worked with the National FFA as a field-based liaison to states as well as a team leader for the Local Program Success team, among other roles. Gossen said he took a step back and took a position as a regional liaison for the upper Midwest Great Plains states.
“I had a connection for several years with Nebraska through that job, creating those relationships,” Gossen said. “So when I took an early retirement buyout package from National FFA in 2018, in 2019 the Nebraska Department of Education contacted me to come fill a temporary open position they had to serve as the state FFA adviser.”
He spent the last year working in Lincoln at the Education Department.
“Then this position opened up and I was informed that it was and I was encouraged to apply,” Gossen said.
Gossen said it has been a good transition so far.
“I’m really enjoying Curtis and enjoying the southwest Nebraska hospitality,” Gossen said. “It is great.”
He likes the pace and the way of life.
“The years when I was teaching and my growing-up years were in small towns,” Gossen said. “Coming to Curtis is like coming back to where I started.”
Gossen said he developed an early love for agriculture.
“I knew that I wanted to be involved in agriculture,” Gossen said. “My brother would be playing with things and I would be farming the carpet. I had my toy tractors and everything.”
When he graduated from high school, Gossen said, he determined the best route for him was through agriculture education. He looks forward to continuing that at NCTA.
“What I have learned in the two months I’ve been here is, first of all, we have outstanding faculty,” Gossen said. “They are extremely dedicated, highly motivated, very student-focused, which is really good, because the real focus of the college is student success.”
The objective of NCTA, Gossen said, is to get the students ready for whatever their future might be.
“We do everything we can do to get our students ready to enter the work force or ready to go back home and get to work on the farm or ranch,” Gossen said, “or even at that point, be more prepared if they transfer to another university.”
His goal and the goal of NCTA is to provide the students with a good, solid, hands-on learning experience. He likes the fact that its students come from Nebraska as well as other parts of the country.
“We think that we have a great selling point for anybody, any student in the state or outside the state,” Gossen said. “We’ve got a student coming in from Alaska (this year), another from Texas, and our valedictorian last year came from New York.”
The college offers the same tuition of $139 a credit hour for in-state and out-of-state students.
Gossen said his style of leadership is “more of a collaborator than a dictator.”
“I don’t make decisions in a void,” Gossen said. “I’m an analyzer and a learner, so that means that I’m going to listen to multiple viewpoints and make my decisions based on what is the best overall conclusion based upon those facts.”
With his long background in agriculture and education, Gossen said he will count on that knowledge to help the administration make good decisions.
“Whenever I make those decisions, my goal is to communicate effectively to make sure everybody is aware of the why,” Gossen said. “I recognize that as the dean, the buck stops here, this is where the decisions are made. But I want to make sure anybody knows they have the right to come in and voice an opinion.”
He said collaboration will help them find the best direction to go for the college.
“We’re looking at the structure of the college. We’re looking at how we do things here, is it efficient,” Gossen said. “Maybe we need to make some changes to be more efficient, to be more mindful of the taxpayer’s dollar.”
