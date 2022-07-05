Lincoln County commissioners grapple with funding issue for rail park

Lincoln County commissioners last week began the process of creating an industrial rail park outside Hershey, including creation of an “inland port authority” to operate the 339-acre park.

But some potential hurdles arose Tuesday concerning the purchase of the former Greenbrier Rail Services facility. The commissioners will have to navigate those before adding another piece to the rail-park puzzle.

County Board members took up a resolution donating up to $4.6 million in federal COVID-19 aid to the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. for the limited purpose of purchasing the Greenbrier property.

But state officials now are saying the county can’t be the purchaser if local leaders want that amount to count toward what they have to raise locally to collect $30 million in matching funds, board Chairman Chris Bruns said.

“We want to ensure that we’re maximizing the dollars that we allocate for match funding,” Bruns said.

DED officials’ “interpretation of state statute, in my opinion, is rather obtuse. They’re saying that the county cannot purchase the property and utilize those funds to go toward the match funding from the state for the rail park funding.”

The DED last month approved $30 million in state rail-park aid based on a total of $7.5 million in locally raised funds.

DED officials, Bruns said, are saying the applicant for those funds — the chamber — also would have to be the purchaser of the Greenbrier property for the funds used to buy it to count as a local match.

Gary Person, the chamber’s CEO and president, explained that navigating the state’s processes are complicated.

“This has kind of been a moving target,” Person said. “We’ve been trying to get an answer out of the state for some time.”

The local-match issue, he said, is one of several hurdles raised after the County Board agreed to use $4.6 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy the Greenbrier site as the inland port authority’s future headquarters.

“Obviously, we need to do our due diligence since this just came to fruition in the last several hours,” Person said, “to make sure our auditor and accountant are on board with how we can facilitate this transfer of funds and then how we would facilitate it from there.”

In speaking with DED officials, Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer said, “it became pretty clear they didn’t have many hard and fast answers for us.”

The commissioners then went into executive session to discuss some of the details and concerns.

After the closed session, the item was tabled to give Volkmer and Person time to get answers from the state.

Also Tuesday, commissioners met with Lonnie Folchert and Brian Flanders from the District 11 Probation Office to discuss the space the county leases for probation officials across East Third Street from the courthouse.

Commissioners started discussing last week whether to renew the lease. Folchert said the current facility is inadequate and compromises the privacy of probation clients.

After discussion, board members asked for more research toward a workable solution to address the concerns and needs of the probation office.

In other action, the County Board:

» Authorized Bruns to DocuSign the agreement with AllPaid to allow the County Clerk’s Office to accept electronic payments.

» Authorized Bruns to sign an understanding of audit services with State Auditor Charlie Janssen’s office for the 2021-22 fiscal year that ended June 30.

» Appointed Commissioner Jerry Woodruff to the newly reorganized Visit North Platte board of directors. The group was formerly the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.

