Lincoln County commissioners Monday moved toward restricting truck traffic and speeds on the county’s part of West Eugene Avenue to extend the battered road’s life.
County Board members, returning to a subject last discussed in March, asked Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell to conduct a “speed study” as state law requires before a county road’s speed limit can be changed.
The narrowness and deterioration of two-lane West Eugene has been debated at both County Board and North Platte City Council meetings. It runs from U.S. Highway 83 to South Buffalo Bill Avenue, crossing the city limits west of Goldenrod Court.
Commissioners Monday leaned toward banning through truck traffic, setting a load limit and lowering its current 35 mph speed limit— if the speed study justifies it — to match the city’s 25 mph limit on its segment.
Those steps would incorporate aspects of all three options — banning trucks, setting load limits or limiting West Eugene to local traffic — included in a questionnaire the county sent to the street’s residents in March.
Fourteen responded, O’Dell said, but action was put off as the COVID-19 crisis set in. About half favored banning trucks, she said.
Todd Deidel, who lives near the Buffalo Bill intersection at 2210 W. Eugene Ave., told commissioners he needs a way to get into and out of his property with his grain truck.
As long as he can access Buffalo Bill, he doesn’t need to use West Eugene, he said. “It’s hard to get two cars to go by (each other) on that road,” and children and bicycles often are in the area, he added.
Michael Cook, who lives farther east at 1906 W. Eugene Ave., said limits on trucks and loads will make things more difficult for Deidel and two other nearby businesses that need truck access.
But widening West Eugene — a project that has languished on both city and county road plans — would make the road safer but lure more traffic than neighbors want, he said.
“The obvious solution is the one no one, including myself, really wants to do because it would increase the traffic on there,” Cook said.
“So we’re at a stalemate here until something’s decided, (but) I don’t want to see another firetruck in the ditch. I don’t want to see another car in the ditch. ... We’re just putting off the inevitable.”
“We’re aware of that,” County Board Chairman Bill Henry replied. “We’re just doing what we can do until we can do what we want to do.”
Commissioner Kent Weems suggested that a well-placed sign inside city limits banning through truck traffic on West Eugene would discourage big trucks.
Setting a reasonable load limit also would allow delivery trucks and the street’s businesses to still use it, he said.
County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said deputies can enforce a lower speed limit but aren’t able to police trucks’ presence or load limits.
A similar situation exists on South Street near Sutherland, where “the signage is more of a suggestion than enforcement,” he said.
Even so, Henry said, “you’ve done something to mitigate the damage” to West Eugene’s surface if even a few big trucks avoid the street with the right sign and lower speed limit.
Turns for large trucks off West Eugene are difficult west of South Willow Street, but Walker Road to the south is better able to handle those trucks, O’Dell said.
North Platte Public Works Director Layne Groseth has said he’d work with the county on a sign’s placement, she added.
Also Monday, County Assessor Julie Stenger presented her annual three-year “plan of assessment.” State law requires assessors to physically review valuations for every county property at least once ever six years.
She said rural and suburban residential properties were reviewed earlier this year, along with improved agricultural properties. They were the first to be updated since the Assessor’s Office launched a new recordkeeping software program.
All commercial properties outside North Platte will be reviewed in 2021, Stenger said. North Platte’s business properties would be next in 2022, followed by residences north of the Union Pacific tracks in 2023 and south of the tracks in 2024.
In other business, commissioners:
» Held an executive session to discuss potential litigation.
» Granted a special designated liquor license to GL Concepts, which operates North Platte’s Good Life on the Bricks restaurant, for an Aug. 8 wedding reception at Harbor Lights outside Lake Maloney.
