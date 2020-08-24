The Lincoln County commissioners approved a contract with Mid-Continental Restoration Co. Inc. for tuck-pointing work on the Lincoln County Courthouse.
The request from building supervisor Jeff Higgins was made a couple of months ago. Commissioner Joe Hewgley asked Higgins when the company would start on the project.
“When we thought we had this ready to go a couple of months ago,” Higgins said, “the board still wanted a couple more groups to give a possible bid.”
Higgins said the company originally thought it could start this fall, but with the delay in awarding the contract, he said he wasn’t sure that was still possible.
“It was a good move to clarify that we did the right thing,” Weems said of seeking other bids.
The board voted to authorize Chairman Bill Henry to sign the purchasing agent appointment form concerning sales tax for the tuck-pointing project.
The commissioners approved a proposal from Shelco Asphalt and Paving for the Hershey-Dickens Road project that will repair 200 feet of the road with a 1-inch skim coat with a 2-inch overlay. The cost of the project is $18,062.
Shannon Vanderheiden, West Central District Health Department executive director, answered questions the commissioners had asked the previous week when she gave a COVID-19 report.
One question concerned the requirement for masks from organizations or people who had filed a COVID-19 plan with the WCDHD.
“You asked had I denied plans based off of masks,” Vanderheiden said. “The answer to that is no.”
She said she looked at the plans to verify. Several weeks ago she had asked individuals who were organizing events to look at requiring masks at their events, not as a mandate from the WCDHD but as a caution.
“Given our numbers, that would help keep the spread down,” Vanderheiden said. “There was no one who had submitted a plan who did not agree to that.”
In other business, the County Board:
» Formally set the county’s 2020-21 budget hearing for 11 a.m. Sept. 14. Before deciding whether to adopt it that day, commissioners also will take public comments as state law requires on their intent to collect a different amount in property taxes for county government than in 2019-20.
» Exercised their power under state law to raise the next budget’s projected spending by 3.5%, 1 percentage point higher than the basic 2.5% lid.
Commissioners still have to cut about $98,000 from spending in the budget’s first draft to meet the higher lid.
» Approved entering into an interlocal agreement to provide ongoing police services to the village of Wallace.
» Discussed entering into an interlocal agreement to provide library services for the village of Sutherland. No action was taken, and the issue will be discussed again at the Aug. 31 meeting.
» Approved reappointment of Amy Johnston for a four-year term on the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau advisory board.
» Approved a report from county treasurer on property taxes that are uncollectible and need to be stricken according to state statute.
» Authorized Chairman Bill Henry to sign special designated liquor license applications submitted by Pal’s Brewing Company for the Pumpkin Patch Festival on Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.