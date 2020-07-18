The Lincoln County commissioners will discuss and consider acceptance of a bid for the Lincoln County jail renovation and addition project on Monday. The item was tabled from the previous meeting to give the jail committee time to evaluate the three bids.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room in the County Courthouse.
The board also will:
» Consider a contract change order with Paulsen’s Inc. to increase the number of miles of road overlay. The item was postponed from the previous meeting on July 13.
» Consider a drunken driving enforcement grant for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
» Consider an addendum to a labor agreement between the county and Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 26, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Association, Inc., for the fiscal years of Aug. 16, 2019–Aug. 15, 2021.
» Consider informal bids for a tuck pointing project for the courthouse.
» Consider authorizing Chairman Bill Henry to sign the annual certification form for the Federal Buyback Program.
» Consider authorizing Henry to sign the Behavioral Health Region II Human Services interlocal participation agreement for fiscal year 2020-21.
Also Monday, the Lincoln County Board of Equalization will discuss and consider property valuation protests. County Assessor Julie Stenger said there were 591 protest forms filed.
The commissioners will go into a closed session regarding deployment of security personnel or devices, and to protect attorney-client privilege.
