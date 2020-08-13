Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHEASTERN MCPHERSON COUNTIES... AT 549 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR TRYON, MOVING SOUTH AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...LAW ENFORCEMENT. AT 526 PM CDT, QUARTER SIZE HAIL WAS REPORTED IN TRYON. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... TRYON. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... HIGHWAY 92 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 194 AND 213. HIGHWAY 97 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 13 AND 37. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH