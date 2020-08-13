The Lincoln County Community Development Corp. has received $390,000 from the state to further its work in North Platte.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced on Wednesday the recipients of $10,251,498 in awards from the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund for 2020. LCCDC was among them.
“To grow Nebraska, we need a strong supply of quality, affordable homes to welcome working families to our communities,” Ricketts said. “Programs like the Rural Workforce Housing Fund and the Affordable Housing Trust Fund provide Nebraska’s rural communities with more of the tools they need to grow.”
Established by the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act of 2017, the RWHF helps communities in counties with populations under 100,000 finance affordable housing to accommodate a growing workforce.
LCCDC Executive Director Carol Bodeen said the grant will go toward its demolition and construction program.
“This is where we partner with the city of North Platte,” Bodeen said. “They assist us in identifying properties that are candidates for condemnation and demolition.”
The LCCDC contacts the property owners and arranges to acquire the property for a fair price.
“Basically, we’re purchasing the land and taking on the responsibility to clean it up,” Bodeen said. “It works out well for the property owner because a lot of the time the properties end up the way they are because the property owner can’t afford to fix it up.”
She said the property owners are not always what some paint as “absentee landlords.”
“Sometimes, the people we work with have just gotten in a bad spot, whether it be a fire or maybe their health,” Bodeen said, “and they’re just not able to fix or clean it up as they had hoped.”
The city has funds that are used to partner with LCCDC and reimburse for demolition costs.
“Then we construct a new home and offer it to a first-time home buyer,” Bodeen said.
The LCCDC will use $300,000 of the grant money for construction costs and $30,000 will go to the home buyers at $10,000 per home for down payment and closing costs.
“That’s in the form of a second mortgage,” Bodeen said. “They have to live in the house for a certain number of years.”
The rest of the grant, $60,000, will help LCCDC to reimburse the costs of administering the grants and managing the construction and demolition, as well as the home buyer process.
“With this grant, I’ve got two identified properties that we’re in the process of acquiring and will be demolished,” Bodeen said. “I’m in the process now of looking for more targets for demolition.”
The process takes about 12 to 18 months from start to finish, depending on how things fall into place.
The cost of construction is more than first-time buyers can afford, Bodeen said.
“What it costs us to build these homes is more than what we sell them for,” Bodeen said. “But the funds from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund allows us to sell the property at a cost that a low- to moderate-income, first-time home buyer can afford.”
She said it also helps by allowing first-time buyers to move into a home that won’t need a lot of maintenance at the start.
“We don’t supply the appliances and the landscaping, so that’s another personal buy-in that the purchaser has as well,” Bodeen said.
In all, this year’s NAHTF awards will help build approximately 80 homes and rehabilitate 125 more across the state, while helping around 76 households afford to purchase a home. The funds will also help support seven nonprofit organizations that specialize in community housing solutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.