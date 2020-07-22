The Lincoln County Historical Museum’s annual Old Fashioned Corn Feed will take place as planned Aug. 1, with health measures in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
The 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. event will feature sweet corn and pulled pork, with live music and free admission to the museum at 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.
The cost is $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 10 and free for children 5 and younger.
Diners will be asked to maintain 6-foot distances in line, with hand sanitizing stations in place at the museum entrance and in the event area, the museum said in a press release.
Servers will have their temperatures taken and recorded in a logbook before they work. If they have temperatures above 100.4 degrees or any other potential COVID-19 symptoms, they’ll be told to go home.
Servers also will wear gloves and either masks or shields, and picnic tables will be sanitized between different groups, the museum said.
For information, call the museum at 308-534-5640.
