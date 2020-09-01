Lincoln County registered voters will be receiving early-voting application postcards this week for the Nov. 3 general election, County Clerk Becky Rossell says.
Rossell, who also serves as county election commissioner, said her office mailed the postcards Tuesday.
It remains the choice of every individual voter whether to vote in person Nov. 3 or to fill out and return the postcard to have a blank ballot mailed to him or her, she said.
Early ballots will be mailed beginning Sept. 28 to those who submit completed early-voting applications, Rossell said. Voters have until 6 p.m. Oct. 23 to request early ballots.
If you plan to cast your ballot in person, don’t return the early-voting postcard, she added.
Information on Nov. 3 voting precincts and locations will be announced later.
To receive an early-voting ballot, complete the postcard, sign it where indicated and do one of the following:
» Mail the completed and signed postcard to Lincoln County Election Commissioner, 301 N. Jeffers St., Room 101, North Platte, NE 69101-3997.
» Fax it to the clerk’s office at 308-535-3522.
» Scan it and email the scanned image to election@co.lincoln.ne.us.
» Place it in one of the county’s secure drop boxes at the south end of the Sheriff’s Office parking lot, Third and Jeffers streets, or at the main south-side courthouse entrance across Jeffers.
The drop box outside the courthouse itself is new, Rossell said, while the Sheriff’s Office drop box has been moved from the north side of the parking lot to the south because of the pending expansion of the county jail.
If you do not receive an early-voting application and would like one, you may choose from the following options:
» Visit co.lincoln.ne.us/2020-elections, scroll down the choices at left and click on “Early Voting Application” to print out a form to complete and return to the election commissioner’s office.
» Print out a form from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office at sos.nebraska.gov/elec/ele_forms.html, then complete and return it to the election commissioner’s office. Voter registration forms also are available there.
» Simply write the election commissioner’s office and ask for one. Include your name, residence address, telephone number and mailing address to which the ballot should be sent. Sign the letter.
» Choose someone to act as your agent to sign and submit an early-voting application on your behalf. That person can either pick up your early ballot for you or arrange for it to be mailed to you.
Such a person may only act as an agent for two voters per election, Rossell said.
If you submit a completed early-voting application form but do not receive a ballot soon after Sept. 28, contact the clerk’s office to confirm the date and address it was mailed out and make arrangements for a replacement.
To be counted, completed early ballots must be sealed in the provided envelope. The envelope must be signed where indicated, which serves the same purpose as signing the voting book at your election precinct.
Completed early ballots must be in the possession of the clerk’s office — via mail, the county drop boxes or hand delivery — by the time the polls close at 8 p.m. CT Nov. 3.
