The owner-operators of the local McDonald’s restaurant launched the Fries for School Supplies fundraiser to support local teachers.

Through Aug. 9, 10% from al la carte fries sales will be donated to the local school districts.

In a press release, the owners-operators said, “Whether this school year be in-person or online, teachers still need support. Through this fundraiser, schools will be able to provide teachers with needed supplies, such as hand sanitizer, whiteboards or hotspots for students.”

The North Platte McDonald’s is located at 1301 S. Dewey St.

