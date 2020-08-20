Longtime athletic trainer brings experience, knowledge to Hershey High School

HERSHEY — You might have seen Doug Long walking the sidelines or court-side at local high school sporting events, taking care of injured athletes, for the past 31 years.
He was born and raised in North Platte just about one mile north of the airport. After graduating from high school, Long went to Chadron State College, where he got his bachelor’s degree in non-teaching physical education. From there, he earned his master’s and then went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for his doctorate in health education.
“A lot of people see me running along the sidelines or courts with a bottle of water,” Long said. “What they don’t see is all the work I’ve done before the game taping and getting the kids ready to play.”
Long hopes to bring his knowledge and experience to Hershey Public Schools and open options for students who might be interested in the physical trainer field. He will teach the science classes — anatomy and physiology, genetics — and will work with the health careers class as well as with medical terminology.
The school has added two athletic training classes as well, Long said. One class, Foundations of Athletic Training, could be taken through Mid-Plains Community College for dual credit. The other is an athletic training practicum in which students can “work in the training room to figure out if this is really what they want to do,” Long said.
Long began his career as one of the first athletic trainers for Great Plains Health.
“When I first came to town, Max Beyersdorf hired me to start the clinical athletic training thing,” Long said. “Outside of the Omaha-Lincoln metro area, nobody was doing it, so Max had the vision to start the program and hired me from Chadron State, where I’d been for four years.”
The program started with Long doing part-time work and it has grown to seven or eight full-time therapists and an orthopedist.
“Max was the North Platte physical therapy pioneer,” Long said. “He started practice in 1961.”
With Long’s undergrad major in education, it’s not a big stretch for him to return to education.
“I’ve taught classes at the college for 20 years, so it wasn’t a real big stretch for me to do that,” Long said. “When Amy Beyer announced she was retiring, I just said off-handed to (Principal) Jeff Steinbeck, ‘I could teach those classes.’ He looked at me and said, ‘Would you think about it?’
“They did a good job recruiting me and talking me into it,” Long said. “I decided it was an OK time to make a change.”
Long has set some goals for the program.
“We want to get the HOSA group developed — it’s the Health Occupation Students Association,” Long said. “They have state and national competitions where kids go in and they have contests on terms and anatomy and techniques and all that kind of thing.”
The purpose is to give Hershey students an opportunity to explore health careers.
“A lot of kids think they want to go into medicine and then when they figure out what the medicine is really like, then it’s like, ‘Oh, maybe not,’” Long said. “But there are definitely some good aspects in medicine, and there are also some drawbacks.
“That’s what we’re hoping to give them, some experience seeing the good side and the work side as well.”
Long said Hershey schools administration has been very supportive with start-up costs and getting equipment.
