Sylvara Moore’s dog may be named after the god of mischief in Norse mythology and also in honor of Thor’s brother in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.
But there are times when Loki — a 4-year-old corgi-pit bull mix — can be on his best behavior ... for the most part.
Take Tuesday afternoon, for example. Loki took a reserve ribbon in showmanship and a blue in obedience during the 4-H dog show at the Lincoln County Fair.
“He gets very, very hyper. I have to get him tired sometimes so he listens,” Moore said during a break in the show. “He definitely is not low-key. People have spelled his name that way.”
That personality led to some challenges along the way in developing Loki into a dog that won the gold medal in the senior showmanship class in the Lincoln County Fair last year.
“He was definitely a brat. It took awhile (to train) — a long while,” said Moore, a Maxwell native who will begin her first year at Mid-Plains Community College this fall. “He probably wouldn’t be this trained if it wasn’t for my grandma. She made me stay on top of it and go out and practice with him every day. I don’t practice with him as much as I should. Otherwise he probably would have done a little bit better.”
Moore has shown dogs at the fair since her youth — ranging from her grandma’s Papillons to an English pointer that eventually ran off.
That led to Loki, who has a brother in the Moore household — Thanos, a pit bull named after a Marvel character as well.
“My goal was to get a dog really young and teach him right away,” Moore said. “I didn’t want another runner. That was the biggest thing that I taught (Loki) — not to run away.”
Pam Gaston has judged dog shows for more than three decades and was one of the officials for the Lincoln County Fair. She said judges look for the partnership between the dog and its owner during a show. In the obedience competition, handlers are allowed to give a verbal command once, and it comes down to if and how quickly the dog reacts.
Matt Weideman, who will be a second-year student at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, has had a bond with his border collie Max since his family adopted the dog nearly four years ago.
“We have worked through a lot of issues that he had,” Weideman said. “We know he was abused (by his previous owners) and we just connected from the start. We took him for a walk the first day we saw him (at the pound). The next day we went back and he was jumping at the gate as soon as he saw me. Then we went out to the lobby and he jumped into my arms.”
Weideman has shown Max since the year the family brought him home. He has gone from earning red and blue ribbons in his early dog shows to a purple, and earlier this year in showmanship he earned grand and overall grand champion.
“He is very trainable and loves to work,” Weideman said.
He also is a working dog that is an asset with the goats, cattle and other animals on the family’s farm.
“He will actually herd our chicken and ducks around when we tell him we want them back in an area,” Weideman said.
Angellyn Wardyn, an 11-year-old Hershey resident, was working with two dogs during Tuesday’s show — Tank, a 3-year-old and roughly 90-pound long-haired German shepherd; and a year-old miniature Australian shepherd named Tucker.
Both dogs earned blue ribbons and Tucker also earned a purple in showmanship in what is just Wardyn’s second year of showing dogs in the 4-H program.
“I love dogs and horses, too. I just thought this would be fun to do,” Wardyn said of her participation in the event.
As far as Tuesday’s performance, she gave credit to her two dogs.
“They both are pretty smart,” Wardyn said. “They remember a lot of stuff.”
