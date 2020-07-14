GRAND ISLAND — A 23-year-old Utah man was arrested Monday night after a pursuit on Interstate 80 that reached speeds of 155 mph.
According to a State Patrol media release, Seward County sheriff’s deputies had tried to stop a westbound Chevrolet Camaro near mile marker 377 on I-80.
A state trooper saw the vehicle traveling 150 mph at mile marker 361 near Waco. The individual then drove the Camaro through a lane closed for construction, striking traffic cones, and continued westbound. Seward County deputies lost sight of the vehicle and ended their pursuit.
A state trooper attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 342 and the driver failed to comply again.
The Camaro then left the highway at mile marker 324 near Giltner and began to travel west on U.S. Highway 34 at 155 mph. As the vehicle entered Grand Island, the patrol ended the pursuit out of concern for public safety.
The vehicle was found abandoned soon after, according to the release. Troopers located the suspect at a hotel on South Locust Street.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, failure to report an accident, numerous traffic violations and possession of drug money.
He was transported to the Hall County Jail.
