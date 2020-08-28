A man who led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase into North Platte and through the city on Friday afternoon is in custody.
The man, who was driving a white pickup truck initially, was caught during a foot pursuit near the intersection of B and Chestnut streets, according to the North Platte Police Department.
More information on the incident will be posted when available.
