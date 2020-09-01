A 28-year-old man who led law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit through North Platte on Friday is on the run again.
A warrant has been issued for Rosendo D. Duran Jr. after he walked out of Great Plains Health, where he had been taken after his arrest.
Cody Thomas, the public relations director for the Nebraska State Patrol, wrote in an email Tuesday that Duran had been moved to the hospital for injuries he had suffered in the incident. Thomas said the patrol conferred with the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office and a law enforcement hold was placed on Duran while he received treatment at Great Plains Health.
Several hours later on Friday, Thomas said, hospital officials notified the patrol that Duran had left the facility without their knowledge.
Duran, a North Platte resident, also has two warrants in Hall County.
In Lincoln County District Court, he was sentenced to 360 days in jail iin December after he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree assault. The sentence stems from an incident last Sept. 29 in which he reportedly threatened another individual with a gun.
He was released April 6 after he served 188 days.
Last Friday, Duran led a state trooper on a high-speed chase that began after a trooper tried to stop his vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 83 and Walker Road.
Duran did not comply and a pursuit began on the surface roads south of Interstate 80 and continued north on Highway 83 into North Platte.
The trooper then used a “tactical vehicle intervention” to stop the Toyota SUV that Duran was driving, according to a patrol media release. Duran left the vehicle and ran through a construction site, jumped into a pickup there and drove off again.
North Platte police arrested Duran at a B Street residence.
