Matthew Kibbon has rescinded his resignation and will remain as North Platte city administrator.
Kibbon, who has been on the job three months, said Tuesday that he and his wife, Jenna, changed their minds over the weekend about returning to his old job at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.
A series of good wishes from North Platte residents after last Wednesday’s resignation announcement convinced the couple that “North Platte is the place we want to be long-term,” Kibbon said Tuesday afternoon.
Mayor Dwight Livingston agreed Monday to tear up the resignation, Kibbon said.
Kibbon, who had been deputy director for planning and construction at Wyoming’s only public university, succeeded retiring longtime City Administrator Jim Hawks in May.
For additional details and reaction, read Wednesday’s Telegraph or stay with nptelegraph.com for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.