A 43-year-old North Platte man charged with first-degree sexual assault waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lincoln County Court.
The case against Isac S. McCurry advanced to district court. No date for an initial appearance has been set.
McCurry, who appeared via video conference, is also charged with felony assault by strangulation or suffocation and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault causing intentional injury.
He remains at the Lincoln County Detention Center on $200,000 bail. He needs to post 10% of that amount to be freed.
Judge Kent Turnbull reduced the initial bail amount by $50,000 Thursday because a Colorado warrant on McCurry at the time of his arrest was no longer active.
According to court documents, a woman said an argument July 3 that started outside their residence moved inside, where McCurry slapped her, pulled her hair and choked her. The assault went on for an hour in different parts of the residence, the woman said. She also told police that McCurry sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.
McCurry was arrested the morning of July 4 after a traffic stop, according to court documents.
In another County Court case Thursday, 28-year-old William D. Butrick II also waived a preliminary hearing.
Butrick is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under license suspension. No date has been set for his initial district court appearance.
According to court documents, he led law enforcement in a pursuit early May 22. The chase ended when the Nissan Maxima driven by Butrick crashed into the City Discount Liquors building at Ninth and Jeffers streets.
Butrick was ejected and the car burst into flames.
He remains confined in the Lincoln County Detention Center on a $12,500 bail. He must pay 10% of that amount to be freed.
The bail amount also covers the charges for Butrick in a separate case.
He is charged with two misdemeanor counts in that case — driving under license suspension on June 3 and then failure to appear for a court date. He is scheduled to enter a plea in county court on Sept. 24.
