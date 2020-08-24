The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors on Wednesday will consider the purchase of the old Bullington Arena about three miles west of the North Platte Community College South Campus on State Farm Road.
The arena will be used for the NPCC rodeo team members to train and to house their horses.
Wednesday’s meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the NPCC North Campus at 1101 Halligan Drive in North Platte and via Zoom at the Ogallala Campus.
The board also will:
» Consider engineering firm bids for the Brooks Hall remodel.
» Consider approving the first reading of the revised policy 7110, Solicitation and Demonstration on College Campus.
» Consider accepting the full-time equivalent report.
» Recommend a proposed budget to be published and presented at the public hearing Sept. 16.
» Consider authorizing MPCC President Ryan Purdy to enter into a boundary agreement and the execution of the quit claim deeds to establish the north boundary of the NPCC North Campus along the South Platte River.
