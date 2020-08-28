A 32-year-old Pevely, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday to one-year probation for violating the Lacey Act. Jacob Wideman was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution and a $5,000 fine for one count of the illegal taking wildlife in interstate commerce.
According to a media release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly’s office, Wideman traveled to Hidden Hills Outfitters, a commercial big game guiding and outfitting business located in Broken Bow, in October 2017 to conduct a mule deer hunt during the archery season.
That same day, a Nebraska non-resident archery deer permit was issued electronically to Wideman by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission system.
Wideman, with the assistance of a Hidden Hills guide, planned to pursue a trophy-sized mule deer in Purdum.
Wideman instead shot and killed the mule deer with a Sig Sauer rifle as prohibited by Nebraska law.
After the kill, Wideman and the guides recovered the deer skull, antlers, and cape, but abandoned and wasted the carcass containing the edible meat at the kill site in violation of Nebraska law.
That evening, Wideman’s deer kill was falsely registered as the weapon of kill being a crossbow instead of a gun.
Wideman then transported the deer skull, antlers, and cape back to Missouri, according to the release.
The sentencing is part of the ongoing prosecution of numerous defendants related to violations committed by owners, guides, and clients of Hidden Hills Outfitters.
Thirty defendants have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced and ordered to pay a total of $353,048 in fines and restitution for underlying violations.
