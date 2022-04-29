Monday is last day to register to vote

The home stretch of Nebraska’s May 10 primary election starts with Monday’s deadline to register in person to vote or ask for early ballots to be mailed out.

Eligible voters who want to vote but haven’t registered must do so at their county election office by 6 p.m. local time, according to Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s website at sos.nebraska.gov/elections/2022-elections.

Applications to have early ballots or replacement ballots mailed to a specific address must be in those offices’ hands by the same time, the website says.

Primary deadlines already have passed for registering to vote online or at other authorized locations, such as Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles offices.

Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell said her office mailed letters Wednesday to registered voters whose polling site has changed due to redistricting after the 2020 census.

Voters in North Platte’s Precinct 4 will cast in-person primary ballots at Best Western Plus, 3201 S. Jeffers St., she said.

The Holiday Inn Express was no longer available to host Election Day voting for that precinct, said Rossell, who doubles as the county’s election commissioner.

She again encouraged voters to visit the Nebraska Voter Information Lookup webpage through Evnen’s office (votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview) as the fastest way to confirm their registration status and polling place.

Voters who choose to cast early ballots also can use that webpage to track whether their ballot has been received and accepted, Rossell said.

She reminded voters that they might cast ballots in a handful of new races due to redistricting, even if they’re voting at the same physical location as before.

The Nebraska Voter Information Lookup site also lists (by clicking “Districts”) the federal, state and local election districts applying to a voter’s address.

Not all the races seen there will be on the May 10 ballot, however. Some won’t be contested until the Nov. 8 general election, and others — like North Platte’s mayor — won’t be up for election again until 2024.

Lincoln County residents may mail early-ballot requests or hand-deliver those requests or voter registrations to Rossell’s office in the courthouse at 301 N. Jeffers St., Room 101, North Platte, NE 69101.

County residents can ask questions by calling Rossell’s office at 308-534-4350, extension 4110, or via email at election@co.lincoln.ne.us.

Among other pre-primary deadlines and notes for voters:

» Nebraskans registered with a recognized political party will vote on that party’s candidates for federal offices, Nebraska’s top statewide offices and county offices.

All Nebraskans will vote in nonpartisan races for the Legislature, city offices, school boards and most multicounty boards.

City and school board races will only appear on the primary ballot when more than two candidates have filed for an open seat. Other city and school candidates otherwise advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

» Voters registered as nonpartisan may request a special ballot to vote in a given party’s congressional primary.

In 2022, that option is limited to the 3rd Congressional District race in west central Nebraska. Neither of Nebraska’s U.S. Senate seats is up for election.

» Besides mailing early ballots, voters using that option may deposit them in the county dropboxes at the courthouse’s south door or in the County Sheriff’s Office parking lot across the street at 302 N. Jeffers St.

Ballots must be sealed in their official envelope, which must be signed and dated as indicated. That corresponds to signing the precinct book when voting in person.