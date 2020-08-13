State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte won a rare unanimous vote for final passage of his “microTIF” bill Thursday as the Legislature finally ended its COVID-19-delayed 2020 session.
Legislative Bill 1021 was sent to Gov. Pete Ricketts, 49-0, meaning none of the Unicameral’s lawmakers were absent or declined to vote on final passage.
If the governor signs the bill, owners of an aged home or business building in a“substandard and blighted” area could fix it up or replace it and receive refunds of property taxes generated by the increase in its taxable value.
LB 1021, available to cities and villages in counties of less than 100,000 people, wouldn’t take effect before mid-November. Most newly enacted bills don’t become law until 90 days after senators adjourn.
Once microTIF takes effect, “I plan to work with the mayor and City Council to make North Platte a local example on how to do it right,” Groene said after his 2020 priority bill won final passage.
A December 2018 housing study called for greater rehabilitation of North Platte’s and Lincoln County’s housing stock along with more new apartments and single-family homes.
Groene introduced his microTIF concept as the 60-day Unicameral session started in January. When LB 1021 received its public hearing in February, testifiers praised its intent while noting practical issues they said generally could be worked out.
After COVID-19 sent senators home for four months in late March, Groene and staff members from his office and the Urban Affairs Committee used the long break to resolve those issues.
That required at least temporary exclusion of Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties, which Groene’s original draft of LB 1021 had included, committee Chairman Justin Wayne of Omaha said during first-round debate last week.
But Wayne, whose District 13 in northeast Omaha includes the Florence neighborhood — one of Nebraska Territory’s original towns in 1854 — joined the 41-0 vote Aug. 4 for LB 1021’s initial approval.
Wayne joined Groene as the bill’s other co-sponsor Wednesday, a day after the microTIF bill advanced to final reading on a voice vote.
Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango earlier Thursday won 46-0 final approval of LB 632, an omnibus measure including four other bills heard by the Natural Resources Committee that he chairs.
One of them would set caps on utilities’ disconnection and reconnection fees and a 30-day disconnection grace period for people with health issues a shutoff would make worse.
Lawmakers began the 106th Legislature’s final day by passing a “grand compromise” property tax and business incentives bill (LB 1107) and a ban on using the “dilation and evacuation” method in second-trimester abortions (LB 814).
Nebraska’s 33-year-old tax incentives program would be updated and renamed the ImagiNE Act under LB 1107, which also authorizes an income-tax credit based on school property taxes in addition to an existing direct discount on local tax bills.
Their combined value for North Platte property owners would have equaled 7.9% of 2019 tax bills — instead of just 5% for the direct discount — had LB 1107 been in place last year, The Telegraph has projected.
None of west central Nebraska’s five lawmakers will leave the Legislature due to term limits, which Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers is doing for the second time after serving all but four of the past 50 years.
Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon (District 43) and Steve Erdman of Bayard (District 47) are seeking their second and last four-year terms in the Nov. 3 election. Erdman is unopposed, while Brewer faces Tanya Storer of rural Whitman.
Groene (District 42), Hughes (District 44) and Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg (District 36) will begin the last two years of their second terms when the 107th Legislature convenes next January.
