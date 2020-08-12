Bob Phares’ disappointment with the Big Ten’s decision to postpone all fall sports competition was clear Wednesday. However, the Nebraska regent and former North Platte mayor added that he feels the University of Nebraska has not run out of options for its athletic programs.
“I know that our people are looking diligently into what those (options) are,” Phares told the Telegraph during a telephone interview Wednesday. “Do we have to follow the lead (of the Big Ten) or are there any other choices we could make?
“I don’t know what the facts are for the rest of the universities in the Big Ten but I know what the facts are here,” said Phares, who also owns Phares Financial Services in North Platte. “There was tremendous time, effort and energy that went into trying to put the athletic program into a safe place for the student-athletes,” Phares said. “I think we have done that and I would agree with (Huskers football coach) Scott Frost in that the safest place for the athletes is within the program.”
Frost said earlier in the week that the Huskers were prepared to play a college football season even if it was outside of the Big Ten schedule. There has already been speculation that if that happens, it could be a move longer than a season. Some believe it might be the first step in Nebraska ultimately leaving the Big Ten.
Phares, however, is not willing to go that far yet.
“There is more to our affiliation with the Big Ten than football or other athletics,” said Phares, who was appointed to the Nebraska Board of Regents in 2006. “We have a very strong academic affiliation there and a very strong collaborative research with various other universities.
“There are a lot of things that were attractive and still are with the Big Ten that step on the other side of athletics,” Phares said. “We certainly would have to weigh that in any decision that we would make.”
Phares said he understands the public reaction to the Big Ten decision, especially with the potential loss of football on Saturdays.
“Nebraskans look forward to the fall (season) and its just not football. Volleyball is a very popular and important sport, too,” Phares said. “The football season has always been the focal point ... and from a personal perspective I would miss it. (Football) has a tremendous economic impact on our athletic revenue and on the city of Lincoln as well.”
He added that the potential of football and other fall sports being played in the spring brings additional questions with it that make it difficult to formulate into a feasible plan.
“There is a lot of issues there,” Phares said. “There are a lot of other sports going on at the same time (in the spring) and the weather can be an issue. Then there’s the question of when would you start and how many games could you have? There are just all kinds of questions with that.”
