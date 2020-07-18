Regardless of prospects for property tax relief and business tax incentives, west central Nebraska lawmakers hope to push other bills across the finish line as their long coronavirus-induced break ends.
They include Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” bill, which the North Platte lawmaker hopes will advance to the floor soon after the Legislature reconvenes at 9 a.m. CT Monday.
Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk suspended the 60-day session in mid-March as “directed health measures” due to the novel coronavirus began to take effect. Senators last met March 23-25 to pass emergency COVID-19-related spending.
Monday begins a 17-legislative-day sprint to the 106th Legislature’s finish line, with lawmakers scheduled to adjourn for good Aug. 13.
Once again, Nebraskans wanting to follow the Unicameral’s progress may watch each day’s sessions on NET2 or via the Legislature’s website at nebraskalegislature.gov.
The region’s five senators weren’t hopeful last week that substantial property tax relief will pass, though Groene — one of the current proposal’s two main authors — said he’ll keep working toward that end.
“Ask me if it will rain next month on the 19th,” he told The Telegraph. “My prediction will be as accurate as my political one is.”
Groene and Omaha Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, respective chairs of the Education and Revenue committees, have labored for more than a year to assemble a tax-relief plan that can gain the two-thirds support needed to break a filibuster.
Renewed first-round debate is expected Wednesday on their proposal of record (LB 1106), which retains the heart of state school-aid revisions Groene unveiled in 2019 as LB 695.
It would restore per-student “foundation aid” for every district for the first time in 30 years, while retaining “equalization aid” for schools with higher percentages of poor or minority students.
But Linehan and Groene have struggled to find a funding source that enough state and school leaders might agree on.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has rejected changing the state’s tax structure, and hopes this year to tap excess tax revenue have faded as COVID-19 economic slowdowns have all but erased projected surpluses.
If any property tax relief takes place, several regional senators said, it probably won’t be nearly as much as they or their constituents want.
“You just simply have this loggerhead that all the school systems — large, small and in between — will not support 1106” in its current form, said Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg.
Dark clouds also hang over a bill (LB 720) to revamp and renew Nebraska’s 33-year-old incentives to lure major employers to come to and stay in the state. It’s also set for renewed first-round debate Wednesday.
The program’s current version, the Nebraska Advantage Act) expires this year. But rural senators have refused to advance its would-be successor — dubbed the ImagiNE Nebraska Act — if substantial property tax relief isn’t enacted as well.
Venango Sen. Dan Hughes said that’s still his position. “For me, it’s all or nothing,” he said. “I’m willing to walk away if there’s not significant property tax relief to move forward.”
LB 720 might not pass even if lawmakers do find a tax-relief plan that makes a lasting difference, said Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon.
“I just think we put too much emphasis on Omaha with this (incentive) money,” Brewer said. “They take our money and they take our youth, and then we wonder why our towns are shrinking.”
Some urban lawmakers also have long opposed business tax incentives, despite the business community’s enduring position that Nebraska can’t compete with other states for jobs without them.
Their reasons are being echoed by Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman, who said Nebraska Advantage’s disclosure limits make it impossible to determine if they’re worth the tax money Nebraska gives up.
“There’s no way to judge whether this benefits anybody except the businesses the state chooses to be the winners and losers,” said Erdman. He vowed to oppose LB 720 in any form.
Even if rural pressure for property tax relief comes to naught, regional senators say there’s enough time left to pass other bills important to their residents.
Groene said he thinks he has the votes for his microTIF bill (LB 1021) to advance from the Urban Affairs Committee early this week.
The measure is the District 42 lawmaker’s priority bill, meaning it would receive at least one round of debate and a chance to pass this year.
Similar to tax increment financing, LB 1021 would encourage individual owners of older homes or business buildings to fix them up by enabling refunds of taxes generated by higher valuations.
Groene’s bill received generally good reviews, along with suggestions for changes, at its February public hearing. He said he’s ready with an amendment to address those concerns.
“It will promote families to buy an older home and fix it up. It will give small contractors work and create business for small hardware (stores) and lumberyards,” he told The Telegraph.
“It will truly create affordable workforce housing, not to mention the benefit of improving the blighted and substandard older areas of a community.”
Senators also are expected Tuesday to take up a three-bill package spearheaded by Groene that would make changes in student-discipline laws.
Taken together, they would give educators more leeway to intervene physically to control unruly students while also boosting training to defuse behavior-related confrontations before that point.
Among other regional senators’ personal priorities for the Legislature’s home stretch:
» Those who chair standing committees — Groene (Education), Williams (Banking), Hughes (Natural Resources) and Brewer (Government) — said they’ll focus much of their attention on measures their committees made 2020 priority bills.
» Brewer said he’s working to pass his bill for tax breaks on military retirement benefits (LB 153) — which awaits a final vote — despite its impact on now-tight state revenues.
That probably means delaying its effective date to 2022, which will require pulling LB 153 back to second-round debate to change the date before moving it forward again, he said.
